Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $33.61 Million

Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Phoenix Global [old] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Global [old] has traded 665.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix Global [old] has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $10,844.00 worth of Phoenix Global [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Phoenix Global [old] Profile
Phoenix Global [old] is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global [old]’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global [old] is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global [old]’s official message board is phoenixglobal.medium.com. Phoenix Global [old]’s official Twitter account is @phoenix_chain. Phoenix Global [old]’s official website is www.phoenix.global.
Buying and Selling Phoenix Global [old]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global [old] directly using U.S. dollars.
