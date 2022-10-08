Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $33.61 Million

Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Phoenix Global [old] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Global [old] has traded 665.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix Global [old] has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $10,844.00 worth of Phoenix Global [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Phoenix Global [old] Profile

Phoenix Global [old] is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global [old]’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global [old] is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global [old]’s official message board is phoenixglobal.medium.com. Phoenix Global [old]’s official Twitter account is @phoenix_chain. Phoenix Global [old]’s official website is www.phoenix.global.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global [old]

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Phoenix Global [old] has a current supply of 3,711,738,526.056178 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phoenix Global [old] is 0.00916394 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $17.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phoenix.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

