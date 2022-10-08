Phoenix Protocol Dao (PP) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,703.00

Phoenix Protocol Dao (PP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Phoenix Protocol Dao has a total market cap of $417,700.65 and approximately $10,703.00 worth of Phoenix Protocol Dao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Protocol Dao token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Protocol Dao has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.49 or 0.99996153 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022424 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol Dao Token Profile

Phoenix Protocol Dao (CRYPTO:PP) is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2022. Phoenix Protocol Dao’s total supply is 69,420,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,647,296 tokens. Phoenix Protocol Dao’s official Twitter account is @pptokendao. The official website for Phoenix Protocol Dao is www.ppalpha.xyz. The official message board for Phoenix Protocol Dao is medium.com/pp-alpha-dao.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Protocol Dao

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Protocol Dao (PP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phoenix Protocol Dao has a current supply of 69,420,069 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phoenix Protocol Dao is 0.01151457 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $377.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ppalpha.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Protocol Dao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Protocol Dao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Protocol Dao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

