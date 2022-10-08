Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $919,316.32 and $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00868060 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,204,775 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PXC through the process of mining. Phoenixcoin has a current supply of 87,199,568.375. The last known price of Phoenixcoin is 0.0107839 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $136.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://phoenixcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

