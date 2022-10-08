Phonon DAO (PHONON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,119.00

Phonon DAO (PHONON) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Phonon DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phonon DAO has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $10,119.00 worth of Phonon DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phonon DAO has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Phonon DAO Token Profile

Phonon DAO was first traded on December 16th, 2021. Phonon DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,149,139 tokens. Phonon DAO’s official Twitter account is @phonondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phonon DAO is https://reddit.com/r/PhononDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phonon DAO’s official message board is blog.phonon.network. Phonon DAO’s official website is phonon.network.

Buying and Selling Phonon DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Phonon DAO (PHONON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phonon DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phonon DAO is 0.0016766 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,540.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phonon.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonon DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonon DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonon DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

