Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $162,585.67 and $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00680808 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008162 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011070 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,850,427 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is https://reddit.com/r/phoreproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phore (PHR) is a cryptocurrency . Phore has a current supply of 27,846,980.40338282. The last known price of Phore is 0.00584486 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $108.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phore.io/.”

