Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

