Pi INU (PINU) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Pi INU (PINU) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Pi INU has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Pi INU token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pi INU has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $10,863.00 worth of Pi INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.56 or 0.99999209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022294 BTC.

About Pi INU

Pi INU (CRYPTO:PINU) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2021. Pi INU’s total supply is 3,141,592,653,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,801,592,653,589 tokens. The official website for Pi INU is pi-inu.com. Pi INU’s official Twitter account is @pi_inu_official.

Pi INU Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pi INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pi INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pi INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

