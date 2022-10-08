Piccolo Inu (PINU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,694.00

Piccolo Inu (PINU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Piccolo Inu has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $10,694.00 worth of Piccolo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piccolo Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Piccolo Inu has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Piccolo Inu Profile

Piccolo Inu’s genesis date was October 22nd, 2021. Piccolo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Piccolo Inu’s official website is www.piccolotoken.com. The Reddit community for Piccolo Inu is https://reddit.com/r/piccoloinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piccolo Inu’s official Twitter account is @piccoloinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Piccolo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Piccolo Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Piccolo Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piccolo Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,299.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piccolotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piccolo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piccolo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piccolo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

