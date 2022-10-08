Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $316.00 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $316.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is www.pillar.fi. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @pillarwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is blog.pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Pillar (PLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.pillar.fi/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

