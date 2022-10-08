Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 374,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.