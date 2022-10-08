Pintu Token (PTU) Price Hits $0.55

Pintu Token (PTU) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pintu Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges. Pintu Token has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $7,268.00 worth of Pintu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pintu Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pintu Token Token Profile

Pintu Token launched on November 25th, 2021. Pintu Token’s total supply is 299,844,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 tokens. Pintu Token’s official message board is pintu.co.id/blog. The official website for Pintu Token is www.pintu.co.id. Pintu Token’s official Twitter account is @pintuid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pintu Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pintu Token (PTU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pintu Token has a current supply of 299,844,842 with 23,362,132 in circulation. The last known price of Pintu Token is 0.54834632 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,136.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pintu.co.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pintu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pintu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pintu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

