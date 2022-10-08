Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.