Piper Sandler Cuts Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target to $24.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,519,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

