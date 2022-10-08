Piper Sandler Cuts Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target to $41.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

PGC stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $631.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

