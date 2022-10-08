Piper Sandler Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target to $18.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

