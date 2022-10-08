Piper Sandler Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $15.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FCF has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

