Piper Sandler Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Price Target to $13.50

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

HONE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading

