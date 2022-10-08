Piper Sandler Lowers Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $12.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWBI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

NWBI stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 32,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile



Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

