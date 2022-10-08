Piper Sandler Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Price Target to $53.00

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.