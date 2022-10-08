Piper Sandler Trims Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Target Price to $31.50

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BPRN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Bank of Princeton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

