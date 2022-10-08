Piper Sandler Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

