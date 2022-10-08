PixelVerse (PIXEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.83 Million

PixelVerse (PIXEL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One PixelVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PixelVerse has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. PixelVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $12,995.00 worth of PixelVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PixelVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PixelVerse Profile

PixelVerse’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. PixelVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PixelVerse’s official Twitter account is @pixelverse1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PixelVerse is pixelverse.ai.

Buying and Selling PixelVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “PixelVerse (PIXEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PixelVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PixelVerse is 0.00039102 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $11,983.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixelverse.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PixelVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PixelVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PixelVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PixelVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PixelVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.