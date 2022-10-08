Plastiks (PLASTIK) Price Tops $0.0208

Plastiks (PLASTIK) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Plastiks token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plastiks has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and $234,471.00 worth of Plastiks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plastiks has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Plastiks Profile

Plastiks launched on September 28th, 2021. Plastiks’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Plastiks is plastiks.io. Plastiks’ official Twitter account is @plastiks_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plastiks’ official message board is medium.com/@plastiks.

Plastiks Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plastiks (PLASTIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plastiks has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plastiks is 0.02066434 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $144,550.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plastiks.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plastiks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plastiks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plastiks using one of the exchanges listed above.

