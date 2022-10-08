PlatinX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlatinX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $232,854.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinX (PTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlatinX has a current supply of 5,110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlatinX is 0.03634442 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $728,882.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platinx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

