Platypus Finance (PTP) Price Tops $0.0820 on Exchanges

Platypus Finance (PTP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Platypus Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Platypus Finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Platypus Finance has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $267,040.00 worth of Platypus Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Platypus Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Platypus Finance Profile

Platypus Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Platypus Finance’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,479,299 tokens. Platypus Finance’s official Twitter account is @platypusdefi. The official website for Platypus Finance is platypus.finance.

Platypus Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platypus Finance (PTP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Platypus Finance has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Platypus Finance is 0.08344565 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $349,286.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platypus.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platypus Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platypus Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Platypus Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Platypus Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platypus Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.