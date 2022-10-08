PLAYA3ULL GAMES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Million (3ULL)

PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, PLAYA3ULL GAMES has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One PLAYA3ULL GAMES token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PLAYA3ULL GAMES has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $280,681.00 worth of PLAYA3ULL GAMES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PLAYA3ULL GAMES

PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s total supply is 1,914,318,077 tokens. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s official Twitter account is @playa3ull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLAYA3ULL GAMES is playa3ull.games.

Buying and Selling PLAYA3ULL GAMES

According to CryptoCompare, “PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. PLAYA3ULL GAMES has a current supply of 1,914,318,077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PLAYA3ULL GAMES is 0.00055722 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $360,239.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playa3ull.games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLAYA3ULL GAMES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLAYA3ULL GAMES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLAYA3ULL GAMES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

