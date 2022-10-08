PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $21.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PLBY Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.65. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,640,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

