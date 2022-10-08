Pleasure Coin (NSFW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,995.00

Pleasure Coin (NSFW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Pleasure Coin has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Pleasure Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pleasure Coin has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $19,995.00 worth of Pleasure Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pleasure Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pleasure Coin Token Profile

Pleasure Coin was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Pleasure Coin’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,830,176,822 tokens. The official message board for Pleasure Coin is pleasurenetwork.medium.com. The official website for Pleasure Coin is www.pleasurecoin.com. Pleasure Coin’s official Twitter account is @pleasure_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pleasure Coin is https://reddit.com/r/nsfw_cryptocurrency/.

Buying and Selling Pleasure Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pleasure Coin (NSFW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Pleasure Coin has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pleasure Coin is 0.00007119 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $37,344.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pleasurecoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pleasure Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pleasure Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pleasure Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pleasure Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pleasure Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.