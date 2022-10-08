PlutusDAO (PLS) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

PlutusDAO (PLS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. PlutusDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $125,452.00 worth of PlutusDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlutusDAO has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One PlutusDAO token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlutusDAO Token Profile

PlutusDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,830,000 tokens. The official website for PlutusDAO is plutusdao.io. PlutusDAO’s official Twitter account is @plutusdao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlutusDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “PlutusDAO (PLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. PlutusDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlutusDAO is 0.28770699 USD and is down -21.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $375,991.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plutusdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

