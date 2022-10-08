Pocket Arena (POC) Trading Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Arena (POC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Pocket Arena has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. One Pocket Arena token can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Arena has a market capitalization of $649,154.53 and approximately $13,454.00 worth of Pocket Arena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pocket Arena Token Profile

Pocket Arena’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. Pocket Arena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,480,085 tokens. The official website for Pocket Arena is pocketarena.com. Pocket Arena’s official Twitter account is @pocketarena and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Arena is medium.com/pocketarena. The Reddit community for Pocket Arena is https://reddit.com/r/PocketArena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Arena (POC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pocket Arena has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pocket Arena is 0.05664755 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pocketarena.com/.”

