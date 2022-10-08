Polars Self Reported Market Cap Tops $337,903.75 (POL)

Polars (POL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Polars has a market capitalization of $337,903.75 and $11,583.00 worth of Polars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polars token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polars has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Polars

Polars’ total supply is 899,689,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,900,941 tokens. Polars’ official Twitter account is @polars_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polars’ official website is polars.io. The official message board for Polars is medium.com/polars-platform.

Buying and Selling Polars

According to CryptoCompare, “Polars (POL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Polars has a current supply of 899,689,442 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polars is 0.00288315 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $902.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polars.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

