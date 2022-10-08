Polkadot (DOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $314.36 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and approximately $314.36 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00032618 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,239,936,607 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot (DOT) is a cryptocurrency . Polkadot has a current supply of 1,239,591,366.5145001 with 1,123,967,696.1893203 in circulation. The last known price of Polkadot is 6.36258336 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $190,834,527.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkadot.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.