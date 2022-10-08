Polker (PKR) One Day Volume Tops $217,359.00

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Polker has a market cap of $1.14 million and $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker was first traded on June 25th, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,265,524 tokens. Polker’s official Twitter account is @polker_pkr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polker’s official website is www.pkr.io. Polker’s official message board is polker-pkr.medium.com. The Reddit community for Polker is https://reddit.com/r/polker_pkr.

Polker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polker (PKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polker has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,265,524 in circulation. The last known price of Polker is 0.00734204 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $345,115.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pkr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

