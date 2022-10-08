Polygon HBD (pHBD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.08 Million

Polygon HBD (pHBD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Polygon HBD has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $17,450.00 worth of Polygon HBD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon HBD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon HBD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polygon HBD Token Profile

Polygon HBD launched on April 11th, 2022. Polygon HBD’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Polygon HBD is polycub.com/farms. The official message board for Polygon HBD is leofinance.io/@leofinance. The Reddit community for Polygon HBD is https://reddit.com/r/leofinance. Polygon HBD’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon HBD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon HBD (pHBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Polygon HBD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Polygon HBD is 1.01611654 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,183.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polycub.com/farms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon HBD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon HBD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon HBD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

