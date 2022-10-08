Polymetal International’s (POLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Polymetal International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a market cap of £966.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

