PolyPad Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,253.00 (POLYPAD)

PolyPad (POLYPAD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One PolyPad token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolyPad has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. PolyPad has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $25,253.00 worth of PolyPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PolyPad

PolyPad launched on April 7th, 2022. PolyPad’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PolyPad is medium.com/@polypad. PolyPad’s official website is polypad.com. PolyPad’s official Twitter account is @polypad_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolyPad

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyPad (POLYPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PolyPad has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolyPad is 0.00393576 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,381.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polypad.com.”

