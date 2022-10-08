POLYSPORTS (PS1) Price Up 2.6% This Week

POLYSPORTS (PS1) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. POLYSPORTS has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $91,013.00 worth of POLYSPORTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLYSPORTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POLYSPORTS has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

POLYSPORTS was first traded on April 13th, 2022. POLYSPORTS’s official Twitter account is @polysportsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POLYSPORTS is medium.com/@polysports. POLYSPORTS’s official website is www.polysports.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “POLYSPORTS (PS1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. POLYSPORTS has a current supply of 0. The last known price of POLYSPORTS is 0.00437261 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $64,497.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polysports.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLYSPORTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLYSPORTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLYSPORTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

