Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Purchases £35,936.65 in Stock

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Skillington bought 718,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,936.65 ($43,422.73).
Poolbeg Pharma Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of LON:POLB opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Friday. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.14).
Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile
