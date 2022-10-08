Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Purchases £35,936.65 in Stock

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Skillington bought 718,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,936.65 ($43,422.73).

Poolbeg Pharma Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of LON:POLB opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Friday. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.14).

Get Poolbeg Pharma alerts:

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class intranasally administered RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.