Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

