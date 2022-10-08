PornVerse Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,986.00 (PVERSE)

PornVerse (PVERSE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, PornVerse has traded 27% lower against the dollar. PornVerse has a total market cap of $329,388.69 and $48,986.00 worth of PornVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PornVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PornVerse

PornVerse’s launch date was January 12th, 2022. PornVerse’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PornVerse is www.pornverse.land. PornVerse’s official Twitter account is @porn_verse.

PornVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PornVerse (PVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PornVerse has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PornVerse is 0.00088046 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,317.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pornverse.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PornVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PornVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PornVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

