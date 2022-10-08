Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $45.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Portland General Electric traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 1657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,681,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

