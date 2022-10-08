Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.50 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

POSH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Poshmark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.67.

Insider Activity

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

