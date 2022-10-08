PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPG opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,691,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.