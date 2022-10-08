PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPL Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

