PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at PPL
In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE PPL opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
