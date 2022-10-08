PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 140,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 114,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

