Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

