Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $70,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Premier by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.29 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

