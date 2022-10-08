Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider David Barron Sells 15,001 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £15,001 ($18,125.91).
Premier Miton Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.44 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78.
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
