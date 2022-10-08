Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider David Barron Sells 15,001 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £15,001 ($18,125.91).

Premier Miton Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.44 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

