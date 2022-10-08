Primate (PRIMATE) One Day Volume Tops $65,980.00

Primate (PRIMATE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Primate token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primate has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $65,980.00 worth of Primate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primate has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Primate Token Profile

Primate was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Primate’s total supply is 2,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,291,713 tokens. Primate’s official Twitter account is @benjibananas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primate’s official website is www.benjibananas.com. Primate’s official message board is medium.com/benji-bananas.

Buying and Selling Primate

According to CryptoCompare, “Primate (PRIMATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Primate has a current supply of 2,060,000,000 with 141,087,223 in circulation. The last known price of Primate is 0.0172163 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $12,072.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benjibananas.com.”

