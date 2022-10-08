Primate Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (PRIMATE)

Primate (PRIMATE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Primate has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $65,980.00 worth of Primate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primate has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Primate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Primate Token Profile

Primate’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Primate’s total supply is 2,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,291,713 tokens. The official message board for Primate is medium.com/benji-bananas. The official website for Primate is www.benjibananas.com. Primate’s official Twitter account is @benjibananas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primate

According to CryptoCompare, “Primate (PRIMATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Primate has a current supply of 2,060,000,000 with 141,087,223 in circulation. The last known price of Primate is 0.0172163 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $12,072.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benjibananas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

